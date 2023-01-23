HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Kentucky man was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for having three firearms while being a felon.

According to court documents, on May 19, 2022, Trevor Dean Williams, 36, of Ashland, Kentucky, was at his Huntington home when officers responded after a home alarm system alerted 911.

Authorities searched Williams’ home and found suspected drug paraphernalia, including a blender containing a powder substance, needles and torn plastic bags, ammunition, and three guns in plain sight.

Federal law states a felon is unable to have any firearms. His prior felony convictions are in Boyd County, Kentucky, Circuit Court, which include a first-degree drug trafficking charge in 2018 and second-degree assault in 2008.