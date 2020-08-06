Kentucky mask mandate extended for 30 days

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s mask mandate will be extended for 30 days.

He says today’s numbers again show the mandate is helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. the executive order was issued July 9, and began July 10, 2020.

The state has taken other steps to slow the spread such as reducing restaurant capacity and closing bars July 28.

Beshear says new guidance for bars and restaurants will be unveiled Monday. For now, he says this guidance will include a possible increase to 50% capacity in restaurants with additional guidance and an “enforced seat rule” in bars.

Beshear also said the Kentucky State Fair Board has announced the fair would be open to participants only. The World Championship Horse Show will also be closed to spectators.

The state confirms 516 new cases of the virus and eight additional deaths today, Aug. 6, bringing the totals to 33,254 cases and 760 deaths.

Beshear says 12 children under 5-years-old have tested positive. The youngest new patient is a 10-month-old infant. The governor urges Kentucky to remember children are able to contract the virus, as the numbers in the state have shown in the past several days.

“This ain’t the flu. This is harming people in long-term ways and taking far too many folks from us. Let’s treat it like it is. This is the pandemic of our lifetime.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Beshear says between Monday through Thursday of this week, the state has reported 247 fewer cases than Monday through Thursday of last week, showing the escalation of cases is slowing.

As of the governor’s briefing, 674,756 tests have been conducted throughout the state and 8,523 have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.