FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older.

People voluntarily enrolling will receive a variety of medical and social services. Beshear said it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in nursing homes.

“It provides them with an array of home and community-based services — where most people want to remain anyway — and at lesser costs than a nursing home,” Beshear said Thursday.

To qualify, participants must be 55 or older and be able to live safely in the community when enrolling. Most are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid and would be candidates for long-term care.

People enrolling in the program will work with a team of health professionals to receive coordinated care, including primary care, physical therapy and social supports. They may receive other services, such as home health, that are provided under contract.