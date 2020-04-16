Kentucky Power: 15,000 customers currently without power

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Nearly 15,000 customers are currently without power in Kentucky Power’s service area of the state

The damaging winds and drenching rain of Sunday’s storms has left 62,449 customers without power in much of the company’s service area. Over the last 24 hours, power has been restored to 48,000 customers or as of 10 a.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Kentucky, according to Kentucky Power. The following counties are most affected by the power outage across the state:

970 customers in Floyd County (Bypro, Martin, Weeksbury, Wheelwright and surrounding areas)

2,563 customers in Knott County (Hindman, Pippa Passes, Topmost, Pine Top and surrounding areas)

3,397 customers in Leslie County (Hyden, Wooten, Stinnett and surrounding areas)

3,362 customers in Letcher County (Isom, Whitesburg and surrounding areas)

3,543 customers in Perry (Hazard, Chavies and surrounding areas)

1,410 customers in Pike County (South Pikeville, Shelbiana, Raccoon, Virgie, South Williamson, Phelps, McCarr, McAndrews and surrounding areas)

Most remaining customers will have service restored over the next couple of days, according to Kentucky Power. 1,500 workers are assisting with the restoring service. To check if there is still an outage in your area, visit Kentucky Power’s website here.