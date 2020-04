KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Nearly 7,000 customers are currently without power in Kentucky Power’s service area of the state

The damaging winds and drenching rain of Sunday’s storms has left 62,449 customers without power in much of the company’s service area. Over the last 24 hours, power has been restored to 56,000 customers or as of 10 a.m, Friday April 17, 2020, in Kentucky, according to Kentucky Power.