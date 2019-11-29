Kentucky Power employees work Thanksgiving day to get power restored for customers

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) As of early Thursday morning, Kentucky Power reported about 500 customers remained without power, and about 130 in the Ashland District.

However, Kentucky Power employees and contractors worked late Wednesday night into Thursday morning hoping to have everyone back on line in time for their Thanksgiving dinner.

“A lot of customers were out of town, but there were also a lot preparing for Thanksgiving dinner. They have family coming in, and we are working very hard to get that service restored,” said Phillip Tolliver, Ashland District Manager for Kentucky Power.

He also said they had five broken power poles in the Ashland District alone, and several of those were in rural areas that are non-truck accessible and took some time to repair.

Tolliver said the majority of the customers that were without power on Thursday in the Ashland District were in the hard to get to areas of Boyd, Carter, Greenup, and Lawrence County.

“So in a rural areas its on the side of the mountain, on the side of a hill, across the creek. You have to carry all your equipment to it, or bring in specialized machines…it takes more man power,” said Tolliver.

The district manager said 10 crews and contractors in the Ashland District were working on the holiday. Some even came back from their scheduled vacations to help out, and residents in the area showed their appreciation on social media the last few days, and some even brought a few of the workers goodies.

“Yes, we had a customer here behind us. His wife made us plates of cookies,. . . all kinds of nice stuff,” said Rick Morgan, Foreman for Kentucky Power.

Morgan said he and his crew hoped to have everything fixed for their customers by the time the sun goes down and cold temperatures set in, so he and his guys could enjoy a nice warm Thanksgiving meal too.

“I hope to sit around and enjoy the TV without the phone ringing,” said Morgan.

At the height of the storm on Wednesday, Kentucky Power reported that about 250 crews and contractors were working to make repairs for 7,000 customers that were without power due to strong winds, in excess of 40 mph blowing over weak or dead trees that destroyed power lines, but on Thursday morning its was a hungry beaver making a Thanksgiving meal out of a tree that knocked out power to about 150 customers in Letcher County.

As of late Thursday night (8:54pm) Kentucky Power reported that just about all of their customers power is restored.

