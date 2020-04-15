Kentucky Power: Nearly 26,000 residents still without electricity

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Nearly 26,000 customers are currently without power in Kentucky Power’s service area of the state

The damaging winds and drenching rain of Sunday’s storms has left 62,449 customers without power in much of the company’s service area. Over the last 24 hours, power has been restored to 37,000 customers or as of 10 a.m., Wednesday April 15, 2020, in Kentucky, according to Kentucky Power. The following counties are most affected by the power outage across the state:

291 customers in Breathitt County (Jackson, Haddix and surrounding areas)

1,993 customers in Floyd County (Bypro, Martin, Weeksbury, Wheelwright and surrounding areas)

4,167 customers in Knott County (Hindman, Pippa Passes, Topmost, Pine Top and surrounding areas)

4,676 customers in Leslie County (Hyden, Wooten, Stinnett and surrounding areas)

4,847 customers in Letcher County (Isom, Whitesburg and surrounding areas)

6,024 customers in Perry (Hazard, Chavies and surrounding areas)

4,600 customers in Pike County (South Pikeville, Shelbiana, Raccoon, Virgie, South Williamson, Phelps, McCarr, McAndrews and surrounding areas)

Most remaining customers will have service restored over the next couple of days, according to Kentucky Power. 1,000 workers are assisting with the restoring service. The company estimates crews found approximately 180 broken power poles including damage to pole equipment, transformers, and miles of downed wire.

To check if there is still an outage in your area, visit Kentucky Power’s website here.