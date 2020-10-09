Kentucky reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases and eight more virus-related deaths.

Governor Andy Beshear says the state remains on course for another weekly record number of virus cases.

The 1,059 new cases raises the total statewide count to at least 78,456 cases since the pandemic began. The eight latest deaths raised the total statewide death count to at least 1,242 people.

