Kentucky school cook accused of strangling foster child

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A foster parent has been indicted after being accused of strangling and assaulting a teenager in her care.

Racheal Marsh was arrested by troopers in Boyd County on Wednesday. Investigators say a 14-year-old in Marsh’s care told her school guidance counselor that her foster mother abused her over the weekend. The child is said to have had visible bruises.

Marsh was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center and charged with strangulation and child abuse.

Troopers say Marsh is a cook at a school in Flatwoods.