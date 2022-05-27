FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Secretary of State Michael Adams announced on Friday that Kentucky saw an increase in voter registration across all categories in April.

“Although I’m disappointed in the low turnout for our primary election, I’m glad we saw a bump in voter registration and hope this interest continues as we approach November,” Adams said.

Voter registration has increased by over 5,800 people in the Bluegrass State, with the majority of registrants registered as Democrats at 45.4% of the electorate. Republicans hold 44.9% of the electorate, and 9.6% belong to other political affiliations.

Although 5,839 people are newly registered, 3,182 other voters were removed from the voting registry due to death, convictions, or moves out of state. This puts the net increase of voters at 2,657.