LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man’s trunk Wednesday.

Police said 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder, of Huntington, West Virginia, was found in the car driven by 54-year-old David Reed of St. Petersburg, Flordia.

Reed was arrested after he led police on a chase through Madison, Rockcastle, and Laurel counties. In Laurel County, the driver hit multiple police cruisers before officers finally managed to stop him. KSP said they did use a legal intervention maneuver to make Reed stop.

Carder was found in a plastic tote, with injuries to her face and other injuries that appeared to have been inflicted with an edged weapon, according to an arrest citation from Wednesday.

The cause of Carder’s death has not yet been determined, but foul play is expected. An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort.

Reed’s pants were coved in red stains when he was brought into custody. The arrest citation also said Reed, “admitted to getting into a physical altercation with the female in a motel room and choking her in her neck area.”

The citation only described the motel as being located near the interstate, because reed was unable to give an exact location.

Reed is charged with murder domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of corpse, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, careless driving, resisting arrest, and no operator’s license.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating.