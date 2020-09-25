Kentucky State Police seek suspect in UTV theft

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person believed to be involved in a UTV theft in Floyd County. Sept. 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

According to state police, video surveillance shows a male subject enter the property of Blackburn Lawn Equipment at Conn Street in Ivel around 4:23 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, steal a John Deere Gator UTV and leave the property.

Troopers say the subject arrived at the property riding a bicycle. He was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555 or through the KSP app.

