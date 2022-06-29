FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – For the third month in a row, more new voters were added in Kentucky than were removed in May.

Secretary of State Michael Adams praised the increasing voter turnout and expressed optimism for participation in state elections.

“Kentucky continues to see a bump in voter registration,” said Adams. “After a sleepy primary election, I hope this indicates voter interest in the General Election.”

A news release from the Secretary of State’s office showed that from May 18 to May 31, there were 8,617 new voters registered while 4,420 were removed, 3,996 were deceased voters, and 192 moved out of state. Of the remaining 232 voters, 163 were convicted of felonies, 60 adjudged incompetent, and nine voluntarily de-registered.

Kentucky’s electorate is comprised of 45.2% Democratic registrants while 45.1% is made up of Republican registrants. Democrat voter registration declined by 5,738 individuals while Republican registration increased by 8,897.

The remaining 9.7% of the electorate body is made up of voters registered under other political parties, which cumulatively saw an increase of 1,038 voters.