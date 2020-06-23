Kentucky woman says dogs ate her absentee ballot

Voting stations are set up in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center for voters to cast their ballot in the Kentucky primary in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. In an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, neighborhood precincts were closed and voters that didn’t cast mail in ballots were directed to one central polling location. [AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley]

(AP) — A Kentucky woman was allowed to vote after convincing the board of elections that her dogs ate her and her husband’s absentee ballots.

Christine Stanley, a 34-year-old Lexington health care attorney, voted in the Democratic primary at Kroger Field but only after getting out of line and going before the board of elections.

After showing the board evidence, including “lots of bite marks, drool and dirt,” she and her husband were allowed to vote, and Stanley said she voted for herself for the Urban County Council seat she is seeking, for Charles Booker in the Democratic primary to challenge Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and for Democrat Josh Hicks to run against Republican Rep. Andy Barr.

“I haven’t seen Amy say anything that was really inspiring,” Stanley said by telephone after voting Tuesday. “Charles Booker, when he speaks, he talks about all these issues that are happening in Kentucky.”

Stanley, who is Black, said race didn’t really play a part in her choice of Booker.

“Charles Booker has legislative experience, and I think that he has seen firsthand what Kentucky needs,” she said. She believes McGrath should start at the state legislative level and try again in a few years.

