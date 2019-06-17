1 dead, 3 rescued after vehicle swept away by high water

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a family trying to cross a flooded bridge in Kentucky was swept away in the water.

Spencer County Sheriff Scott Herndon told news outlets that emergency crews were called to the water rescue early Monday and found a woman and two children alive, but they weren’t able to immediately locate the man. His body was found hours later.

Herndon says the woman was found in the water holding onto a tree and the children were found downstream on a bank. He says it’s a miracle they survived.

Heavy rains moved over the area Sunday and the forecast called for more rain Monday.

Herndon warned that people should not try to cross a bridge or a road with water running over it.