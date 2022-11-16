ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead and Carter County Judge-Executive Mike Malone was injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 near Morehead, Kentucky on Wednesday.

Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead.

At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.

The driver, Carter County Judge-Executive Mike Malone, had to be freed from the pickup truck by the Morehead Fire Department and Farmers Volunteer Fire Department. He was taken to St. Claire HealthCare before being flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The passenger, 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, was pronounced dead at the scene by Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.

The status of Mike Malone’s is still unknown and an investigation into the accident is underway.