Nominate a Remarkable Woman

$1 million dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in KY

Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:
Mega Millions_1518629155152.png

LOUISVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Someone is the lucky winner of $1 million after buying a ticket in Louisville for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

According to Mega Millions officials, the winning ticket was sold at the Speedway store located on Shelbyville Rd in Middletown and held all all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.

The winning Mega Millions ticket numbers from Friday night’s drawing are 19-31-37-55-67 with a Mega Ball of 25.

If the player had matched the Mega Ball, they would’ve won last night’s jackpot of $276 million.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire.”

Chip Polston, Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications

Lottery officials say the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.

Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston says the winner has 180 days to claim their prize and will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at (800)-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Polston said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS