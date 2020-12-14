$1 million dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in KY

LOUISVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Someone is the lucky winner of $1 million after buying a ticket in Louisville for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

According to Mega Millions officials, the winning ticket was sold at the Speedway store located on Shelbyville Rd in Middletown and held all all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.

The winning Mega Millions ticket numbers from Friday night’s drawing are 19-31-37-55-67 with a Mega Ball of 25.

If the player had matched the Mega Ball, they would’ve won last night’s jackpot of $276 million.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire.” Chip Polston, Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications

Lottery officials say the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.

Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston says the winner has 180 days to claim their prize and will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at (800)-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

