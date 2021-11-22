All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

10-year-old boy fatally shot in Kentucky, police seek person of interest

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SHELBYVILLE, KY (AP) – Police say a 10-year-old Kentucky boy who was shot in the chest at his home has died.

News outlets cited a statement from police in Shelby County reporting that emergency crews were called to the home in Shelbyville on Sunday afternoon. The boy was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. His name wasn’t released.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. No arrests have been made. Shelbyville Police said they were looking for a person of interest.

