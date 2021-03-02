1,000 people evacuated from Kentucky town due to flooding near dam

BREATHITT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard are helping to evacuate approximately 1,000 people from Jackson in Breathitt County, Kentucky as a precaution near a dam in the area, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

Beshear says heavy rains have elevated the north fork of the Kentucky River. He says the elevated water levels are creating pressure on a dam under Highway 15 in Jackson that connects to Panbowl Lake.

Kentucky State Police are at the scene blocking traffic from entering Highway 15, according to the governor. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray says dam safety inspectors and engineers are on-site. Work to place sandbags in the areas that have eroded is currently underway.