103-year-old Kentucky woman survives coronavirus infection

MADISONVILLE, KY (CNN) – Health experts says senior citizens are at higher risk from the coronavirus. But don’t say that to this 103-year-old woman in Kentucky.

Virginia Harris, 103-year-old COVID-19 survivor.

“I was so sick, I thought I was going to die,” Harris says. “But the good Lord took care of me, everybody was praying for me, and it just wasn’t my time.”

Harris was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid march.

“It’s just uh, heart wrenching,” Jayne Harris, Virginia’s daughter-in-law says. “To know she was going to be in there and do this on her own.”

An aggressive fever and nausea – her family says there were no signs of respiratory issues – so the coronavirus seemed to be out of the question.

“We got the results back about five days later and they were positive,” Adam Harris, Virginia’s grandson says. “At that point, we were very very distraught, upset.”

Virginia’s granddaughter says she’s the backbone of their family – a “Mamaw” to three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

“She makes everyone in the room feel like they’re the only person, ya know,” Christine Peyton, Virginia’s granddaughter says. “That they’re the most important person in the world.”

Some would say Virginia’s love for her family and her faith helped her fight through.

“My temperature was high and my blood pressure was low and they couldn’t get it fixed,” she says.

But she gives credit to many.

“But they worked with me and worked with me and until they finally put me on the IV,” Harris says. “And I’ve made it. It took me a while to make it. But I did the best I could.”

Virginia’s family is more hopeful than ever before.

“If she could get through it at 103, you would feel most people can get through it if they took care of themselves and did what they’re supposed to do,” Doug Harris, Virginia’s son says.

“I’m just going to be so glad when I get to hug her again,” Peyton says.

