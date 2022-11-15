SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — There are new updates Tuesday regarding Monday morning’s bus crash in Magoffin County.

Eleven of the 18 students involved in the crash have been treated and released from the hospital, according to the Magoffin County School District.

The school district further stated that the remaining students and the bus driver are still hospitalized with “varying injuries.”

Those involved were given medical attention after the bus went down an embankment on Monday morning. Several students, as well as the bus driver, were injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.