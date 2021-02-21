12,000 Kentuckians in tristate remain without power

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — As power crews continue to work on restoring power, areas in our tristate continue to be affected and may have power as soon as Monday.

As of Sunday, Feb. 21, about 12,000 Kentuckians in the tristate area are without power.

5,200 residents in Boyd County are without power. Ashland City residents may have their power restored by Monday, Feb. 22. areas of Boyd County will be 75% restored by Wednesday, Feb. 24

2,500 residents in Carter County remain without power. Areas such as Grayson or Oliver Hill will have their power restored by Monday, Feb. 22. The remaining areas of Carter County will be 50% restored by Wednesday and 75% restored by Friday night.

300 Greenup County residents should have their power restored by Monday night.

4,100 Lawrence County residents are without power. Power will be 75% restored by Wednesday.