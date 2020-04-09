134 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths and 395 recoveries reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirming 134 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in the state, bringing the state’s totals to 1,452 positive cases and 77 deaths. He is once again asking Kentuckians to light their homes green in memories of those who have died from the virus.

The governor also said as of yesterday 395 Kentuckians have been reported as recovered from the coronavirus.

“We are in a test of our humanity,” Beshear said. “We have to pass it every day and every hour of every day.”

Beshear says Natural Bridge State Park and Cumberland Falls State Park will be closed due to gathering crowds at the two parks. Beshear asks that people not congregate at state parks so no more will need to be closed.

Beshear and Chief of Staff La Tasha Buckner also announced an expansion of those eligible for temporary total disability payments including frontline workers. Some of the workers included in the expansion are those in child care, grocery, postal service, the national guard, rape crisis center employees, military and social workers.

