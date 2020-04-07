147 new cases, seven additional deaths in KY; state works to increase response to unemployment calls

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 147 new cases and seven additional deaths in the state, bringing the totals to 1,149 cases and 65 deaths. He says this is the largest number of cases reported the state in one day, and believes part of the number may have come from labs that did not report on Sunday. He also says a death that was confirmed yesterday, has been identified as an Indiana resident and was removed from Kentucky’s numbers.

The governor is asking Kentuckians once again to light their homes green in memory of those who have died from the virus.

Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Stephen Stack says more testing materials have arrived at hospitals across the state to help ramp up testing ability and capacity in the state.

The state is also working to increase the number of people responding in call centers for unemployment claims. The change comes based on the large number of calls from people needing assistance in filing for or claiming benefits. To minimize the backlog and help process claims faster, the state hopes to add 1,000-1,200 people to answer calls. The state says as of a few weeks ago, the call center was only staffed by 12 people at a time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories