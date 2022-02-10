16-year-old boy charged in Kentucky police officer shooting

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer in connection with a shooting in Kentucky this month.

Lexington police said the 16-year-old was with a group of people on Saturday when officers approached to investigate an earlier shooting. Police said one of the juveniles fired a weapon, hitting an officer, and another officer returned fire, but no one was injured.

The officer was taken to a hospital with an injury reported not to be life-threatening, police said.

The teen was charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment and assault. He and two 17-year-old boys were charged with gun possession and drug trafficking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS