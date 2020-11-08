175-year-old church withstands the test of time

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – The Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Grayson, Kentucky is celebrating a big milestone. The church congregation has survived two pandemics and is still going strong.

On Sunday, church members gathered together for special weekend-long services in celebration of the church’s 175th anniversary.



The church has gone through several changes since 1845. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The church building was built in 1845 and has housed more than four generations of members. While members have come and gone, the church still remains.

Newly appointed pastor Travis Votaw says he is moved by being able to preach in a church rich with history.

It’s a humbling experience, it really is, because you don’t see churches nowadays that are standing for this long. Travis Votaw, pastor

The church has withstood the test of time, but not without a few changes.

The church eventually moved from its previous location to a much better building, but the look isn’t the only thing that’s changed with time. Church deacon Raymond Prince says the church is a lot easier to access now than it was in the past.

They used to ride horses, used to come down the hill. There was no parking here, but they had to park up on the road and walk down. Raymond Prince, church deacon



Hand sanitizer and masks are available before entering the church along with friendly reminders to social distance. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The congregation was forced to change its celebration plans due to the pandemic, including putting some restrictions in place. Masks and hand sanitizer have been made available inside the building as well as friendly signs encouraging visitors to social distance.

Pastor Votaw says they will continue to adapt with the times and rely on their faith through the current pandemic.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.