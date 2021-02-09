19 nonprofits to share donation from Team Kentucky Fund

Kentucky

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says 19 nonprofit groups will share a $380,000 donation from a fund created to offer assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear says each organization will receive $20,000 from the Team Kentucky Fund.

Beshear said Monday that the groups were selected because of their work to prevent homelessness or assist families affected by the opioid epidemic.

The fund was established last March. It has raised more than $3.7 million from 11,411 donors and has assisted 3,662 Kentucky families.

The governor’s office says the fund is closing after all pending applications have been addressed.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS