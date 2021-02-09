19 nonprofits to share donation from Team Kentucky Fund

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says 19 nonprofit groups will share a $380,000 donation from a fund created to offer assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear says each organization will receive $20,000 from the Team Kentucky Fund.

Beshear said Monday that the groups were selected because of their work to prevent homelessness or assist families affected by the opioid epidemic.

The fund was established last March. It has raised more than $3.7 million from 11,411 donors and has assisted 3,662 Kentucky families.

The governor’s office says the fund is closing after all pending applications have been addressed.