2 dead after Memorial Day weekend collision

FLEMINGSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police continue to investigate a fatal collision that occurred yesterday near Kentucky Routes 11 and 599.

Fleming County Coroner Winston Grannis pronounced Nancy Barnett, 53, of Ewing dead at the scene. Lyndon Barnett, 56, of Ewing succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Medical officials also transported Barnett’s other two passengers, Michael Barnett, 26, and John Barnett, 18, of Ewing, to the University of Kentucky Hospital.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, the Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m., Saturday, May 23. During the investigation, police said they determined as Barnett attempted a left turn onto KY 11, she collided with a pickup being driven by Anthony Bailey, 52, of Wellington.

Bailey and his passenger, Nancy Bailey, did not receive any injuries in the collision.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Flemingsburg Police Department, Fleming County Sheriff’s Department, Fleming County Fire and Rescue, Fleming County EMS and Fleming County Coroner’s Office.

This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead.

