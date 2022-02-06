2 dead in Kentucky hotel evacuated for carbon monoxide

LA GRANGE, Ky. (AP) — Two people died on Friday at a Quality Inn Suites in Kentucky that had to be evacuated because of high levels of carbon monoxide.

La Grange police were called to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. after a 911 call reported two people unconscious at the hotel, according to a news release from police. First responders found an adult male and an adult female dead.

They also found that carbon monoxide levels in the building were high enough to require evacuation. One man who was exhibiting signs of possible carbon monoxide poisoning was taken to a nearby hosptial, according to police.

Police have not released the names of the victims, and the investigation is ongoing.

