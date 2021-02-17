2 die in weather-related incidents in Kentucky, police say

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky State Police say two people who lost power during winter storms have died in separate incidents.
Police said 61-year-old Darlene G. Skinner Ragland of Corbin died Tuesday after officers were sent to a home in southern Laurel County on a carbon monoxide poisoning call. Residents were using a generator at the home.
In western Kentucky, police said 25-year-old Melissa Sheerin of Crofton died Friday at a mobile home that had no heat or electricity. Police say preliminary results indicate Sheerin died of hypothermia.
About 90,000 homes remained without electric power in Kentucky on Wednesday.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.