FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LONDON, KY (FOX 56) – Three men have been indicted for the use of excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force, and illegally entering a home.

All three men have connections to the Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeremy Elliotte, 28, and 30-year-old former Trooper Derrek Lovett were indicted for willfully depriving an arrestee of the right to be free from unreasonable force.

Elliotte was also charged with willfully depriving three others of their right to be free from unreasonable searches.

KSP Trooper Michael L. Howell, 32, was also named in the superseding indictment. Howell was indicted in June for conspiracy and obstruction charges.

The indictment now charges all three men with conspiracy and with engaging in obstructive conduct with the intent to prevent communication of information to federal law enforcement relating to the possible commission of a federal offense.

According to a Department of Justice news release, the indictment alleges Elliotte and Lovett were aiding and abetting each other and acting under the color of law, assaulting a victim without legitimate law enforcement justification and that this assault resulted in bodily injury.

According to the news release, on the night of the alleged assault, Elliotte unlawfully entered a home without a warrant or legal justification, depriving the three victims of their right to be free from unreasonable searches.

The indictment also alleges that Howell, along with Elliotte and Lovette, worked to conceal the true nature of the force Elliotte and Lovett used against the arrestee and the circumstances under which it happened.

The news release said the indictment alleges the defendants developed a cover story about what happened. The three, worried the assault had been recorded, worked to match the story to how things would have looked if recorded.

A date for Elliotte, Howell, and Lovett to appear in court has not yet been set. Each faces up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy and obstruction charges; Elliotte and Lovett face up to 10 years for the deprivation of rights charge related to the assault; and Elliotte faces up to one year for the deprivation of rights charge related to the unlawful entry.