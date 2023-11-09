SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two children are dead after a shooting Wednesday in Bullitt County.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a reported shooting at 213 Bentwood Drive around 11:07 a.m. When authorities arrived, two children were found with gunshot wounds.

Both children were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

At 2:50 p.m., police said both kids, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old, died from their injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Their mother, 32-year-old Tiffanie Lucas, was later arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office E911 dispatch center at 502-543-7074, the crime tip line at 502-543-1262, or email crimetip@bcky.org.