October 31 2021 12:00 am

2 killed in apartment fire in Kentucky, others injured

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Two people have died and several others are injured following an apartment fire in Kentucky.

The alarm was reported around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in Frankfort. Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe told news outlets that two people died in the fire, and another person was flown to a hospital burn unit.

Several others had minor injuries. Multiple departments worked to put the fire out. Investigators were working to find out what started the fire.

The structure has 14 units, but some units are vacant.

