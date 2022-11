SALYERSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—Two more students have been released from the hospital after a school bus crash in Magoffin County, Kentucky last week.

Magoffin County Schools said on Facebook that four students and the bus driver still remain hospitalized.

18 students and the driver were originally taken to the hospital on Monday, Nov. 15 after the bus went down an embankment.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the accident.