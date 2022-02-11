AFLEX, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened in Pike County on Wednesday.

According to a press release, troopers from the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision that happened at 10:14 a.m. on State Highway 292 East in the Aflex community.

Police say that 39-year-old Kimberly Mayhew, of Williamson, West Virginia, drove a 2002 Jeep Liberty off the roadway and overturned into a creek. Mayhew and the other occupant of the vehicle, 36-year-old Kelli Toney, of Delbarton, West Virginia, were both pronounced dead on the scene.

The collision is still under investigation.