2020 Presidential Election less than a year away

LEXINGTON, K.Y. (WOWK)- The 2020 Presidential Election is officially less than one year away and there are still plenty of unknowns. One of the biggest being who will face off with President Donald Trump. But no matter the opponent, Trump is keeping a similar message to his base that won him the election in 2016.

On Monday the President was in Lexington, Kentucky pushing for the re-election of Governor Matt Bevin, but he was also working on his own re-election, talking about impeachment, democrats and the economy. The President’s 2020 slogan “Keep America Great” was plastered around Rupp Arena.