2021 Kentucky State Fair gets green light from fair board

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Fair Board has voted unanimously to move forward with planning the 2021 Kentucky State Fair.

The fair is currently scheduled for August 19-29, 2021. The fair board says staff members have already begun programming more than 1.2 million square feet of space and more than 300 acres of outdoor space with health and safety for competitors, employees and visitors as their highest priority.

Officials say the 117th Kentucky State Fair will follow the state’s Healthy at Work and Healthy Events initiatives’ recommendations, along with CDC and Jefferson County Health Department guidelines. They say all fairgoers will be required to follow the guidelines the state has in place at the time of the event.

“The Kentucky State Fair is an important event for thousands of people around the Commonwealth and the economic activity created by the Fair will help Kentucky’s recovery. While we will need to make adjustments to respond to COVID-19, we plan to produce as much of the Fair as safely possible. We look forward to once again being where Kentucky comes together,” said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues.

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said they are planning the fair “2019-style,” but it will be important to prepare for any changes that may need to be made in the coming months.

“Today the Kentucky State Fair Board voted unanimously to move forward with preparations for the 2021 Kentucky State Fair. All members believe in the importance of moving forward with planning a 2019-style fair with the full understanding that changes may be needed as we get closer to August. However, it is always easier to scale back a large event than to try to ramp it up quickly,” ProoIt is my strong feeling that the Kentucky State Fair will serve as a unifying event for both urban and rural parts of our state to come together and celebrate what’s best about our people and our traditions this fall.”

The fair board says tickets go on sale in July and more information on events, artists and competitions will be announced at a later time. To learn more about the event, visit the Kentucky State Fair’s website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.