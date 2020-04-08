204 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths confirmed in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 204 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths in the state, bringing the state’s totals to 1,346 positive cases and 73 deaths. Beshear again encouraged Kentuckians to light their homes green, the color of compassion and renewal, in memory of those who have died from the virus.

The governor also says 339 Kentuckians have been reported as recovered from the coronavirus.

Beshear says during the press conference, the state received access to the $600 CARES Act payments and will start working to get the payments to those eligible.

The governor says he has also signed a new executive order limiting the number of people going into essential businesses to one member of a household. Chief of Staff La Tasha Buckner explains if someone has minor children or relatives needing care who cannot be left home, they can still bring those relatives with them. The order also says soliciting businesses should not be going door-to-door as it creates a “honey-bee-effect” for the virus to spread.

The state has also signed an order to continue allowing prescriptions to be filled without having to physically visit a doctor.

Beshear also reminded Kentuckians of the state’s ten steps to help slow the spread of the virus.

Be Healthy at Home

Avoid Crowds and Gatherings

Practice Social Distancing

Know When to Seek Care

Visit kycovid19.ky.gov

Wash Hands and Disinfect Surfaces

Apply for Benefits

Prioritize Mental Health

Do Not Travel

Report Non-compliance

