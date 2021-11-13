24 University of Kentucky workers on leave for not complying with COVID policy

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — The University of Kentucky says 24 of its employees have been placed on administrative leave for not complying with COVID-19 testing policies.

News outlets report 146 students haven’t complied with the university rule that unvaccinated students and staff get tested regularly for COVID-19. There are 26,523 students and 20,710 employees eligible for the rule.

UK spokesman Jay Blanton says the university has had “remarkable compliance,” with nearly 90% of the campus vaccinated. The University of Louisville also has a testing policy for unvaccinated community members.

Spokesman John Karman says no staff or students have been suspended for violating the policy.