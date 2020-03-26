248 total COVID-19 cases in Kentucky; nursing home resident tests positive

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state 248 positive cases of COVID-19.

Beshear also says the new total includes a positive test of a resident in a nursing home. He says the patient has been moved from the nursing home, and the facility is taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus. He asks Kentuckians to continue to follow social distancing guidelines to prevent those who work with the most vulnerable from contracting the virus.

Beshear is also asking city, local and park authorities to work to prevent gatherings in public areas that remain open.

