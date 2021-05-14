Countdown to Tax Day
260-pound black bear struck, killed in Kentucky car crash

MULDRAUGH, KY (AP) – A 262-pound black bear died when it was struck by a car along a Kentucky road, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Muldraugh assistant fire chief and public works director said the animal was hit just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on a highway in the city. The official said the car involved in the crash suffered moderate damage, but nobody inside was injured.

Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists retrieved the bear’s body and took measurements. An agency spokesman said the crash came after several reports of bear sightings in the area and biologists were already on call to respond to “nuisance bear activity.”

