3 bodies found in Kentucky barn following blaze

BUTLER, Ky. (AP) – Officials are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found after a barn fire in northern Kentucky.
The Falmouth Fire Department says the blaze was reported late Sunday in a barn along Kentucky 17. Officials are investigating to determine the cause. Pendleton County Coroner Jonathon Peoples told news outlets three bodies were found in the barn after the blaze was extinguished.
Police have not released the identities of those who died. Autopsies were planned to determine the causes of death.
Further information wasn’t immediately available.
