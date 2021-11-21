3 cars shot on Kentucky interstate, 1 wounded

(AP) – Police say a Kentucky man is accused of shooting at three cars on Interstate 65 and wounding one person.

State Police said in a statement that 51-year-old James Louis Hooper Jr. of Louisville was charged Saturday in the Hart County shootings.

Authorities say a woman was the first to report her vehicle had been shot. Police say a second driver then reported his vehicle was shot and a passenger was struck. Both callers gave the same description of the other vehicle and driver.

According to police, troopers located the vehicle and charged the driver with attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

Online records don’t list an attorney for Hooper.