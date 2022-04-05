COVINGTON, KY (AP) — Police say three children and a man were shot and wounded in a northern Kentucky neighborhood.

News outlets cited a statement from Covington Police in reporting that officers responded Monday evening and found the four victims. Police say it appears the shooting stems from “a large fight involving numerous juveniles.” Police say the wounded include juveniles ages 7, 11 and 14 and a 41-year-old man.

They were each taken to area hospitals for treatment. Covington Police Chief Rob Nader during a press conference Tuesday that the 14-year-old was in critical condition and the others were in stable condition. He says officers are gathering evidence and searching for suspects.