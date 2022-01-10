3 killed, 1 injured in stabbing in northern Kentucky

WALTON, KY (AP) – Officials say three people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing in northern Kentucky.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies responding to an apartment in Walton on Sunday evening arrived to find two adults and two children with multiple stab wounds. The statement said three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene and one was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the attack was isolated to the residence and deputies are not seeking suspects. No further information was immediately released.