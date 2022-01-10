All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

3 killed, 1 injured in stabbing in northern Kentucky

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WALTON, KY (AP) – Officials say three people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing in northern Kentucky.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies responding to an apartment in Walton on Sunday evening arrived to find two adults and two children with multiple stab wounds. The statement said three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene and one was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the attack was isolated to the residence and deputies are not seeking suspects. No further information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS