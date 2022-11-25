MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Three more students have been released from the hospital since Monday after a school bus crash in Magoffin County, Kentucky, last week.

According to Magoffin County Schools, one student was released as of Tuesday, Nov. 22, and two more students have been able to come home since Tuesday. MCS did not specify what days the students were officially released.

MCS officials say one student and the school bus driver remain hospitalized.

“Thank you to everyone for the support that you have shown these families,” MCS officials said in a Facebook post. “Please continue to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers.”

Authorities said 18 students and the school bus driver were on the bus when it crashed over an embankment around 7:21 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, on Kentucky Highway 40 and Horsepen Fork. The students ranged from elementary to high school ages.

The Magoffin County School District said 11 of the 18 students were treated and released from the hospital within 24 hours of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.