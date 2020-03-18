Live Now
3-year-old boy wounded by gunfire in Kentucky

Kentucky
Posted:

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – Police say a 3-year-old boy has been seriously wounded by gunfire at a Kentucky residence.

News outlets report the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Lexington. Emergency crews took the wounded child to a hospital. Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the boy suffered life-threatening wounds.

No further information was immediately released.

