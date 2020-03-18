3-year-old boy wounded by gunfire in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – Police say a 3-year-old boy has been seriously wounded by gunfire at a Kentucky residence.

News outlets report the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Lexington. Emergency crews took the wounded child to a hospital. Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the boy suffered life-threatening wounds.

No further information was immediately released.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories