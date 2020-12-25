3,000 customers in our region are without power

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — About 8,000 Kentucky Power customers, including 3,000 customers in Pike, Johnson, Floyd, Carter and Lawrence counties, are without power Christmas morning.

Kentucky Power officials say the outages come after a windy and snowy winter storm moved through eastern Kentucky on Thursday night. Different parts of eastern Kentucky reported snowfall ranging between four to eight inches overnight, with some areas reporting heavier snow, affecting electrical systems.

Of the nearly 8,000 customers without power, there are nearly 160 separate outage cases to be worked.

Officials say crews with Kentucky Power will be working to get power restored to customers as soon as possible.

Kentucky Power customers can see the latest restoration updates on their accounts by checking out the official Kentucky Power website or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app. Customers can also report outages online, on their mobile device, or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-(800)-572-1113.