302 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky; two more deaths reported

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state now has 302 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Beshear also said two new deaths have been reported, bringing the state’s total to seven deaths. He says the governor’s mansion and the capitol dome will both be lit up tonight in their memories.

Beshear says he has asked mayors and city leaders to close any playgrounds or outdoor areas where people are not practicing social distancing. He asks Kentuckians to continue to follow social distancing guidelines to prevent those who work with the most vulnerable from contracting the virus. Beshear said the next two to three weeks will be critical in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services also says it is working with departments and communities to help people who are homeless at this time.

