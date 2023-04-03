KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Crews with Kentucky Power are continuing efforts to clean up the extensive damage caused by high winds Saturday, April 1, and restore service to customers who lost power due to the winds and damage.

According to Kentucky Power, the National Weather Service said areas in Pike, Knott and Breathitt counties saw wind gusts reaching a peak of 60-70 miles per hour on Saturday. Kentucky Power says due to these high winds, approximately 21,126 customers lost power with 560 active outages confirmed on Saturday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Even in Saturday’s weather conditions, crews were able to restore power to around 10,000 of those customers, and continued through Sunday to bring service back to more customers. The company says as of Monday morning, approximately 4,500 are still without power.

Approximately 600 personnel from Kentucky Power and its business partners and external resources are responding to the area. The company says additional crews from out of state are also in the region to help with the restoration efforts.

Officials with Kentucky Power are reminding all residents to avoid getting too close to downed power lines. The lines carry an electric current that can cause serious or fatal injuries to anyone who touches it. Kentucky Power officials say if you come across a downed power line, contact the company at 1-800-572-1113 or call 911 immediately and keep yourself and others away from it.